Never mind liveries; the most important point is that another "forgotten" ex-Barry hulk now has a working future - albhough we won't have to be worrying which colour 5668 is going to be painted for a good few years yet.



As for the "Westernisation" of the K&ESR, from what I've read, it seems like the Robertsbridge extension will result in a run that is beyond the ideal range of the faithful Austerities. If you're shopping around for suitable motive power to handle a 28-30 mile round trip, which has the power and adhesion to take 5 coaches up the steep gradient from Rolvenden to Tenterden and which can cope with the tight curves and axle loading limitations (although the latter has been increased significantly since Col Stephens' days), then you don't have a lot of choice. Although not part of the Southern Railway, the K&ESR was part of BR(S), but there aren't many Southern engines that fit the bill, and those that do are not for sale. I would guess that LBSCR E5 or E6 radials or a Z class would have been the best Southern engines for today's K&ESR. However, with no such locos sent to Woodhams and more than enough ex-GWR locos to meet the needs of the preserved lines situated in former GWR territory, engines like 4253, 5668 and 6619 are the only realistic choice unless some very generous benefactor offers to fund a new build. As 46118 has pointed out, this is a continuation of the Col. Stephens policy of picking up appropriate engines from wherever. I for one am pleased at the acquisition of these locos. I'm looking forward to sampling 6619 in action this year, and will be following the progress with 4253 with interest.



I do hope that the Austerities won't disappear when the Robertsbridge extension is completed. I'm assuming that they won't even though the arrival of these Great Western newcomers will probably mean that they will have a somewhat lower profile in the future. Somehow, the K&ESR wouldn't be the same without them.

