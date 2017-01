The two items at Bo'ness are the Caledonian Railway Crocodile Wagon http://www.ws.vintagecarriagestrust.org/ws/WagonInfo.asp?Ref=8793 (1995-7002) and The Duke of Sutherlands Saloon 57A http://www.cs.vintagecarriagestrust.org/se/CarriageInfo.asp?Ref=564 (1975-7031) both if which are currently on loan to the Scottish Railway Museum Trust to whom ownership will presumably transfer.steam_mad has explained the Scottish Railway Museum Trust. There are though a number of items of railway rolling stock in the much wider ranging Scottish Museum collection which presumably comes under the jurisdiction of the Holyrood parliament. This includes several of the railway exhibits at Glasgow Riverside Museum. I am not personally well versed in arrangements in Scotland but I am sure someone who is can expand on this. It may be that some items at Bo'ness actually belong to the latter collection.A problem for any collection of historical artefacts is the funding of its continued well being. The space it takes up has a cost which has to be financed. No doubt the AC Locomotive Group would have liked to continue being the custodians of 84001 however it may well be that the reason their custodianship arrangement came to an end was the financial burden was too great. I think I am correct in saying they now have eight locomotives and although some earn income the majority don't and the bills have to be paid.