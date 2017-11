Mid August Update (if somewhat slightly delayed).

Greetings from the North - it is now raining and somewhat windy....

I have just finished updating the fotopic collections, mainly showing the recent work done on cladding the bodywork of the Chip Van, and a range of other tasks such as the repairs and painting of the wheels.

Although we have been working on NER70 and the Miller as well, the best images of the progress we have made are not quite ready to be posted, so I'm sorry, but a further wait is in order.

As usual, there are two or three ‘backdated’ shots in other collections, as well.

You are welcome to have a look around at some of our previous work, as we have done quite a range of projects. No prizes for spotting the additions to the older projects!

Enjoy your visit, clicking on thumbnails tells me what is popular....