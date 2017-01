AB 1609/1918 (ex works, 30/9/1918) was supplied to the Seaton Carew Iron Co Ltd (later South Durham Steel & Iron Co Ltd) at Seaton Carew Ironworks, West Hartlepool, Co.Durham, where named "1918"

It was transfered to their Irchester Ironstone Quarries, near Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, in 2/1959, where No.8 "1918".

Sold to Geoge Cohen, Sons & Co Ltd, Cransley, near Kettering, for scrap, 12/1966.



While most AB's have brass worksplates, use of cast iron should not be ruled out, there was a "war on" when this locomotive was built. Is the plate an exact number of inches in height and width? Are the bolt holes an exact number of inches apart?

Is so it is either the original or a very good replica. If not the odd size may be due to the shinkage caused by use of the original plate as a pattern.

