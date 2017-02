I wonder how many of our heritage railways would even be aware of this "visit England" promotion? and what is the criteria that is used to judge each venue, and what marker is it judged against for instance is it on the presentation of customer first impression, for instance would a row of derelict wagons in the siding visable across the platform, mark you down, where as a row of restored wagons add points? is the platform in good repair, or potholed? and how do you judge Best told Story? if the station is a mix of styles , ie restored wagons in pre grouping liveries whilst the station is in BR guise? to me the marker has to be on how welcoming you are made to feel, and that has to be down to first the ambience, the attitude of staff, the condition of facilities , and finally do you leave thinking, i must make a return visit .

Click to expand...