Anecdotally, one or two of the NEP volunteers are muttering about Ardingly, while they have the groups still assembled and the knowledge and kills are fresh in people's minds.That said, the BRPS Chairman, no less, has called for a period of consolidation. There is lots of work that needs doing round the railway:- Tidying up at SP (we are currently raising about £40k to reinstate the platform canopy on the down platform, and are a bit past half way to that target);- Relaying on Freshfield bank (hard to do properly I would have thought unless - unlike us in previous years but like many other lines - we have a "winter shut down" for six weeks in the new year to allow a really thorough job to be done on the drainage, which is the source of a lot of problems in that area).- Developing the motive power situation to cope with a longer line and possibly heavier trains (though the "big" engine situation is starting to look a bit more healthy though from later this year and into next year).Then there is " Operation Undercover 4 ", the 24 carriage storage shed at Horsted Keynes that is a vital part of conserving in dry conditions the unrestored carriages currently in the back sidings at HK. Planning permission exists for that, and at a guess I would say that will be the next really major (£1m +) fundraising drive.There is the proposed resignalling at Kingscote / EG to bring all the functions into the North Box; in what I think will be a preservation first, that will be controlled with a 47 lever Westinghouse "L" frame, previously part of the frame at Clapham Junction B Signalbox.Then there are the proposed projects in the long term plan, including re-instating the north signalbox at SP; moving the footbridge to its original position north of the station building rather than south.There's erection of the Billingshurst signalbox at EG, with whatever use it takes.Eventually we'll have to provide a more substantial building at EG, but we will probably wait to see how traffic develops. Now that Network Rail have built a new mainline station at EG, I'd have thought any ideas for a joint station are now firmly parked, but that is just my opinion.Then obviously the normal run of C&W and Loco restorations: Maunsell restriction 0 3rd Maunsell restaurant car ; the LCDR 5 compartment 3rd ; the Stroudley 3rd brake ; the Stroudley 3rd ; the LBSC Milk Van ; Loco restorations including Beachy Head, 27, 73082, 847, 84030, not to mention development of the loco works to increase capacity...The next AGM will debate the next version of the long term plan, which will set the tone for the next ten years work or so.Finally, though nothing is official, but I wouldn't be surprised if at least one or two of the directors and trustees decided that EG marks a suitable culmination and they would like a quieter and less stressful life; if so, I'd have thought we would probably have a few changes in the people running the railway on both the PLC and the BRPS side.So I don't think there will be a feeling of anti-climax, but the problems to be solved will be different!Tom