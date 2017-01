Just to give an update and answer a few of the questions posed so far all with the usual caveats of being subject to availability final planning etc:



We are in a better position with rolling stock this year and so can have 3 rakes in service at any one time.

All trains will start at Sheffield Park and as we only have 3 guest locos each guest will stay with its respective stock all day. the 2 class 50's will each do 3 round trips plus double head the 12 car SP-EG which runs on Friday and Saturday currently planned departure 17.20.

The class 37 will do 2 round trips with its stock and then sit on the tail of the 12 car set to bring it back from EG to SP. We still have not finalised the arrangements for this loco so don't want to tempt fate prior to an official announcement

The beerex with the 37 will run Saturday night only. One round trip at present leaving SP at 19.30. Unfortunately these have not been very well supported to date (and I think it may be partly due to poor advertising on our part) but Ops do not have an appetite to run empty trains.

The 09 will run a full line QM brake van trip to EG early on each day (pre-book only) and on the return leg will do a quick scoot down the Ardingly as far as possible.

The 09 will then do brake van rides at SP with a shuttle to HK (and may be on to KC) with the OBO a hundred seater and the QM brake van.

Skippy will be doing driver for a fiver at HK.



As soon as we can confirm the last visitor and finalise the timetable I will push to get it published.



Hopefully that's picked up the queries so far.

