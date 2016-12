I know raising the money wont be easy, so why not do the project in stages. For example - stage 1 raise and restore canal bridge north of the shed.

stage 2 restore the embankment north of canal bridge.

stage 3 alter heights of bridge abut,ents over the MML to prepare for future electification ( if it comes?)

stage 4 place bridge in over MML subject to ok from Network rail.



It wont happen over night i know, but at least it is something. The GCR seems to think that someone will come along with a big cheque book and pay for it and this is not going to happen.

