Thank you Breva. My own memories of Broadway Station only go back as far as the end of steam. It would have been around 1961 or 1962 when I was allowed to travel to Broadway with a neighbour to pick up some day old chickens from Broadway goods yard. I seem to remember a black tank loco being around (presumably a Pannier) and several brown (Bauxite colour) box vans. My Dad's neighbour, a local farmer, collected several chirping brown boxes with air holes in them and put them in the boot of his, to me, enormous black car (a Humber Hawk). We then drove back to our village some 1o miles distant and unloaded all these little fluffy yellow "Easter" chicks, which, of course, didn't stay little or yellow and fluffy for long! That was my first memory of Broadway - it might has well have been in a Galaxy far away!

