Indeed. The main thing wrong with the Nelsons was that not enough were built! That had two impacts. The first was that because there weren't enough to fill a complete operational link, the duties had to be within the capability of a King Arthur, thus negating the benefit of the extra power that the Nelsons had. The second issue was that most crews didn't get enough experience on them to get used to firing them, particularly as the firebox was rather long and with a change of gradient on the grate that tended to cause the fire to burn out mid way along its length if not fired skilfully. By contrast, there were lots of King Arthurs (and also S15s which had the same design of boiler) so most crews were well versed in how to fire them. I suspect you are probably right that Bulleid's use of the Lemaitre exhaust had the primary advantage of narrowing the gap between "good" and "average" performance, rather than being an absolute improvement. It also probably made them less sensitive to poor-quality coal.



Tom

