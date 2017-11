Some timings for this are up, and it is fair to guess that it will be a Black Five (advertised as 45212, but you never know) from the beginning, judging by the maximum speed used to produce them. Providing these timings are not tweaked any further, its doing Forest Gate-Canonbury-Willesden West, then going the usual way via Chertsey, where it looks as though water will be taken, and then Pirbright Junction.Not having done Southend East to Forest Gate, nor Carpenters Road South Junction all the way to Willesden West London Junction, and Pirbright Junction to Alton before, I think its safe to say that 'Operation Bust a Gut Getting to Southend and Back in One Piece' is going to take place after all, so will be booking asap. If only it started from Shoeburyness station, but one can't complain if things do get quieter down south next year.