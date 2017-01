5043 has a growing number of gradients that have been demolished under its belt, Gresford Bank can be added to its tally!



Having joined at Wolverhampton we soon set sail for Stafford, the Earl taking advantage of the favourable gradients to soon reach its maximum, 76 recorded at Penkridge. After a eight minute stop at Stafford, we squared up to Madeley with our minimum being 62. As was expected, Crewe wasn't quite ready for us but what it did offer was a rare non-stop run through Platform 6 when we did get the road. After this, 5043 accelerated noisily away and was clipping along nicely though the Cheshire countryside, speed held comfortably in the mid-60s most of the way. Three miles out of Chester, we came to a involuntary stop (don't know the cause) but five minutes later we rolled into Chester arriving eight minutes late.



Chester was looking beautiful in the Autumn sunshine, 5043 even more so as she performed her various shunting moves. Departing bang on the dot, we now faced the rare challenge of Gresford Bank. We got a taste of what was to come with an energetic start towards Saltney Junction; just before Rossett Crossing the fireworks began and the climb was begun at near enough line speed. I don't think I can even begin to describe the next few minutes as 5043 tore into the climb, but she was sending just about everything running for cover!! Our absolute minimum was 38 as this magnificent machine ripped this climb to shreds, waiting for video footage with baited breath!



The rest of the run to Shrewsbury was just as brilliant as the Shropshire countryside was bathed in glorious late afternoon sunshine and an arrival at Shrewsbury in 57mins represents first class work from 5043 and her crews.



Onwards to Wolverhampton, the comparison in performance was very stark as we were frustratingly held to follow the 17.47 to Birmingham New Street and we were constantly legged up by this, however it did give us chance to sample more of that wonderful exhaust as the Earl worked away from the various signal checks.



This is a serious contender for 'Railtour of the Year' for me and was right from the very top drawer! Thanks to all at Vintage Trains and West Coast for a seriously special day.

Click to expand...