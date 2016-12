Just setting this thread up to keep everyone up to date with news from the Churnet Valley, rather than using the thread on Galas & Events, which will remain for just that.

What we think, or what we know, or what we believe is, in the end, of little consequence. The only consequence is what we do.

Volunteer : CVR; A1 Trust; 5AT Group; Clan Project. Member : KWVR; WHR; Std4LPS; P2 Loco Co.