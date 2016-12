Some recent developments with Clan Line that might interest everyone but also an important piece of news that illustrates how difficult it is to predict precisely when a locomotive will return from a major overhaul.



The driving wheels are now back at Crewe after attention at the South Devon Railway and that means work can crack on with the mechanical and reassembly side of the overhaul. However, following some detailed de-scaling work an area of corrosion have been identified around the join between the front tube plate and the boiler wall. This is repairable but that is not the style of the MNLPS who have opted for a new tube plate at circa £30k - a non-budgeted additional expense. What this will do is move the anticipated completion date forward into 2017, probably to around March/April time.



The chairman has told members that this will still mean that Clan Line will feature in the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the End of Southern Steam and discussions are taking place with UKRT to that end. However, as is inevitable, money has become an issue.



As you may know, the MNLPS receives no external funding or grants and relies on its various benefactors and members. That is quite an 'ask'. With 10,000 registered members on National Preservation you can see how a modest sum from everyone could make quite a difference. But Clan Line is just one of many heritage projects that deserve support and this is not a fund raising message. That said, financial times are difficult at present and this is just an update of where the overhaul is at.



I don't have any authority to ask anything on behalf of the MNLPS but thought the information should be shared. Have also added below an address for any donations that anyone might wish to make. Please mention Nat Pres if you do.



The MNLPS Fundraising Officer, Flat 22, Sherborne Court, 66-68 Upperton Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 1LU.

