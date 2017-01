The Class 20 Loco Society as part of the 60th birthday celebrations of the locomotive class are delighted to be working with London Underground on a special train hauled by 20227 and 20142 in September. Using the the newly certified TC set from Wembley Park LU to the Buckinghamshire Railway Centre at Quainton Road.



Further details of the tour and information on ticketing will follow shortly, along with other special events planned for the coming year.

