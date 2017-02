After being announced a year ago the repaint of 20227 is finally about to start. The London Transport Large Roundel red and white livery has been carried by the loco since 2013 when it was repainted for 'Steam on the Met' was to be replaced by Rail Blue last year for its duties at the North Norfolk, but with its appearance planned for the forthcoming London transport Tour planned for 30th April - Date to be confirmed, something different will now take place.



The loco started its journey by road to Bodens for delivery tomorrow, to have its slightly tired paint replaced with London Transport Lined Red as 20142, see below in readiness for the Tour, there is also speculation of a renaming - but you'll have to wait until the day to see.



More information on the tour, recent events and plans for the year to follow.

