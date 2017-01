Hi Folks,



I'm pleased to announce that the 5AT Group has organised a reprinting of David Wardale's iconic book The Red Devil and Other Tales from the Age of Steam following negotiations between Chris Newman (5AT Webmaster), David Wardale and Adam Harris, Camden Miniature Steam plans to produce a new print-run of the book early in 2013.



For those who don't know, "The Red Devil and Other Tales from the Age of Steam" provides a comprehensive account of Wardale's work in South Africa, the USA and China, and the principles of Modern Steam developed by L.D. Porta upon which Wardale's work was based.



It is not yet known what the book will be priced at, but it is hoped that it will be no more than £40 – i.e. a little more than the original 1998 printings, but rather less than copies have been fetching on the second-hand market. It is expected that copies of the book may be ordered through the 5AT website, and that a donation from the proceeds will be made to the 5AT Group for each one sold through the website.



If you are interested in purchasing a copy of the book, please notify the 5AT Group through the webmaster@5at.co.uk.



As has been reported elsewhere, the 5AT Project may be suspended, but the 5AT Group remains active, formalizing itself into a registered non-profit organization dedicated to helping steam traction retain a place on the rail systems of the future through the adoption of engineering principles that will reduce costs and improve performance and reliability.



The group remains small, but we are seeking new members, particularly people who can actively participate in the group’s work in any area. The group is currently pursuing several avenues for future activity which will be reported on in due course.

