We are pleased to be able to confirm a visiting loco to the DFR for the 2017 season. The loco will be a Hunslet Austerity which has had an interesting life:



Originally built in 1944 for the War Department by Robert Stephenson and Hawthorns number 7139. In it's war department time it was WD75189. In 1946 it was moved to Longmoor and given number WD152 and named 'Rennes'.



After a refirb by Hunslet in 1961 it was sold to the National Coal Board and given 'No.8' as it's identity. It worked in Mountain Ash until 1979 when it was retired.



It has never run in preservation, and is being restored to it's Prussian Blue colours that it enjoyed at Longmoor and will be renamed 'Rennes'. The owner, Phil Williams, has employed DFR based restoration company, Western Steam, to complete the work.



It will be the star of the show at our May 'Wartime' steam gala - and will be joined by two other austerities Sapper and Swiftsure.



Watch this space for more details!

