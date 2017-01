DELTIC PRESERVATION SOCIETY 40th ANNIVERSARY EVENT2017 is the 40th Anniversary of the foundation of the Deltic Preservation Society. In conjunction with the NRM/KOYLI Group, Beaver Sports and our hosts The Bluebell Railway we would like to announce a special event at The Bluebell Railway on Fri – Sun 6/7/8 October 2017.The event will feature 4 working Deltics, D9002, D9009, 55019 and 55022 and we are working on a surprise visitor and will be a Deltic ONLY event. We are at the early planning stages at the moment but some of the ideas we are following include at least one dining train on the Bluebell and if possible another on the Network organised by AVOCET Travel Management, anybody who would like to express an interest in this would they please contact Neil at enquiries@avocettm.co.uk Jason Cross at the East Midlands Photographic Society has been asked to organise an event on the Friday evening.Please watch the five parties relevant websites for further updates.