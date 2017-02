An excellent article was published during the late 80's in Railway World covering the modifications made to City of Wells. This article was an in-depth study of the fitment of the Giesl ejector to 34092 and the enhanced performance that was achieved. IFRC, analysis was made of runs on the mainline pre-fitment of the ejector and after, which showed a significant improvement in the locos performance up the banks and over the hills of the North. Apologies, but being a far from home at present, I haven't access to my magazine collection to refer directly to it, however, if someone reading this can perhaps dig it up, it will provide most of the answers to the questions above.



Alan

