I've asked this before, and I am reluctant to put the tin hat on again, but (being a sucker for punishment)...



Was 60113 closer to being called into the main works - i.e. close to, or over 80,000 miles between classified repairs, at the time of your run? If so, this perhaps indicates the locomotive was particularly run down and therefore would be a more rough rider, like any of the LNER Pacifics.



Was 60113 perhaps on a particularly bad stretch of track - the permanent way not helping matters with an already possibly rough rider? So in essence, one problem exacerbated by another?



Do you think perhaps that the lack of care for 60113, as has been described by countless people in various books, has any bearing on whether or not it was fit for purpose when actually in service?



Why do we only ever hear about the Thompson Pacifics being rough riders when, glancing over my books, O.S. Nock makes special mention of a Gresley A3 in an horrendous run down condition, and a specific Peppercorn A1 which zig-zagged markedly at speed?



There are other examples too - reading Top Shed, there's a note on page 88 which states that the Gresley Pacifics were prone to problems with their driving axleboxes - something the later Pacifics, Thompson and Peppercorn, were not prone to.



I guess what I am asking, is whether the above comment is a fair indication of the actual mechanical qualities of 60113? I ask this sincerely and with no intention to decry someone who actually experienced

the locomotive in question, just to establish the full facts?



Regarding the P2 and the track spreading - surely the whole emphasis on the permanent way on Network Rail (mainline wise) in the last twenty or so years, has been on streamlining tracks for high speed, in terms of removing tight curvature where possible? It was in an extreme case that the P2s were found to be wanting when in service, and they did not suffer that reputation, so far as the books tell us, when they were used out of King's Cross prior to their transfers to Scotland.



I just wonder if there is something of a mindset in place which makes something to be true when it's not as clear cut at a first glance.

