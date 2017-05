Unique in preservation perhaps. Plenty of EP point machines on London Underground (and EP shunt signals too).

Personally I have a 'WIBN' dream for EP points and signals at another preserved line but unless (a) I can convince others and (b) the necessary kit turns up it will probably remain a dream. I'd be interested to know more about the Embsay installation though, particularly with regard to the installation of the compressed air system & what hoops were jumped through to get this approved, as that seemed to be the main objection when I suggested the idea!



I've never been to Embsay but it is on my list of places to visit one day. Sounds like I may need to prioritise it when this gets commissioned.

Phil

Click to expand...