Your concern for the passengers is touching but probably largely misplaced. If they are anything like the passengers on yesterdays train back from Edinburgh I doubt that there was more than a handful who even knew that there was a diesel on the back and even fewer who could have cared. And that was on a full train of some 390 passengers. 60103 still sounded superb on the hills and cantering along the WCML. My impression is that there is still a healthy market for steam powered rail trips regardless of the possibility of diesels being at the back, which has to be good news for everybody - including loco owners, tour operators and those who love to bore the rest of Nat Press s--tless about this subject. No doubt they will be able to continue to bore us for a long time to come because it is not a problem for the vast majority of punters.



Peter James

Click to expand...