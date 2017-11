Probably a left-field question, born of having small children!



In the Thomas book "Duke the Lost Engine", there is a story in which Duke is rediscovered in his shed by the fat and thin clergymen (Teddy Boston and Rev. Awdry) falling through the roof. Is there any truth in that story, or is it a conflation with another story, or what? Quite a lot of TtTE has a basis in real stories, so I wondered what the story or stories were behind that one?



Also, which real engine is Duke based on? Palmerston?



Tom

