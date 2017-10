I remember visiting the Deltic place at Barrow Hill and they had got a load of replacement Engines from the Norwegian Navy. The Engine was originally developed post war as the Royal Navy wanted a Diesel Engine to power fast boats. The German E boats in WW2 were powered with Diesels and this meant they were less prone to catch fire if hit whereas the British ones were Petrol powered, so after the war the Deltic Engine was developed to power boats. (only later did they decide it could be used for rail too). Other Navies also used it and the Norwegians had stopped recently so they were able to get the Engines left which did have some differences but were almost the same.

