The Isle of Wight profile does (and thanks to Islander for the profile, which I've added to my list in the first post). I've not seen any other railway that does that, but at the moment there aren't even many profiles out there!



Surprised there isn't a publicly available profile for the MHR, especially as one of their main marketing pitches (for enthusiasts) is on the steepness of their gradients.



Tom

Click to expand...