I didn't see/hear either of the 2 loco's you list, however, I saw/heard GT3 twice, once at line speed through Wigan passing Springs Branch and the other leaving Preston. GT3 did sound to me like a jet but not the modern airliners, more similar to a miltary aircraft. Passing Springs Branch it could be heard for ages before it came into view, a drone then a roar, a bit like a Deltic at high speed but the similarity ends there. The arrival at Preston was a drone again, same whilst ticking over, then the pitch picked up as it accelerated away. The next time I saw the machine it was being towed to a scrap yard somewhere in Salford if the memory serves my correctly.

