HiAs a member of C+W at winchcombe I was slightly distressed to see the remarks on the coaches in service. As someone else pointed out, the maroon set was stranded beyond toddington in the northern headshunt for the best part of two years and as such have obviously faded. However, you are the only person I know that has criticized the interior of any of the coaches at the GWSR, I can't really see what is wrong with them (apart from perhaps the moquette colour in one or two of the coaches) the choc 'n' cream set is also pretty good on the outside, comparatively good compared to other coaches I've seen on other railways, although I admit, not the best.the new paintshop being constructed at winchcombe should drastically help in repainting the maroon set over the winter, I believe we hope t go through as many of these as possible during the winter, mostly just new paint, maybe more. this should also help speed up restorations and refurbishments in general, as well as a new regime for restorations installed not long ago to help speed things up. Indeed, we will need a whole new rake of coaches for when we get to broadway in 5 or so years time, which is one of the reasons the paintshop has been constructed and the introduction of slightly speedier restorations. the last coach out shopped spent 1 year and 1 day in the workshop, something we don't want to happen again.As to the lines of rotting vehicles (I would hardly describe them as lines of them) many are either being held as spares (in which case they are being covered up) privately owned (in which case the owners have been asked to either make their vehicles more presentable or move them) or awaiting restoration (hence the sped up restorations to get through this backlog quicker) this is a working railway, there will always be a certain amount of clutter and mess in the yards, as much as possible is being done to combat it.The volunteer at the shop is just one of those things, having been in both shops, more often than not you get very friendly helpful staff, just a bit of bad luck there, it is difficult when people are volunteers as well.And finally the timetable is being changed next year as many people found it difficult to read (oddly enough, I managed fine, but could understand why some people might find it difficult)whew! I think that covers all the negative pointsObviously as it is my favourite railway seeing as I volunteer on it I will be biased towards it, and defend it, but hopefully that has given a little more understanding to the situation.most of the info I have given here can be found on the network of GWSR blogs, so accessible for anyone who's bothered.now how's that for a first post?looking forward to getting know this forum,Alex