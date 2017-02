Olly: From what I recall of these wagons from seeing them thunder through Chinley in the early 1960's behind 8Fs (when I were but a lad----) they are substantial pieces of kit and as you imply an overhaul would be a considerable undertaking.

Not wishing to detract from what Anthony says, but in fact they are not really typical of a steam era mixed goods due to their sheer size and bulk, but are important as examples of block trains for a specific purpose.

I wonder if the bogies are of a type that means they would have a value as spares in preservation circles?

