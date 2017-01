The poll is flawed because of the way it includes the Borders Railway (a "mainline" reopening at costs that any heritage operation could only dream of affording) in amongst some reasonable permutations for genuine heritage operation.



However, I think we are at or near the point at which there is limited room for new railways as the costs of getting going rise, while existing schemes set a bar to follow. Any new scheme needs to have a really good differentiating factor that shows both why the opportunity should be taken AND why the targets are achievable. Those will rely on a combination of deep pockets and a really united volunteer base who can get the thing up and running. It can be done - Wirksworth, the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway and the Yorkshire Wolds Railway are all examples. However, those examples all also show the constraints on what is possible.

Click to expand...