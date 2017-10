So apart from the £40mn investment to keep it running, it needs a £3mn a year subsidy to keep it running ?





ORR stats suggest it carries around 1.4mn a year... Eliminate the £3mn and add £2 to the fare ?, then it pays its way.

A £40mn investment over 20 years would need approx £4 on the fare after interest.



So add £6 to a ticket ? - too much, then look at what can be cut.



Single fares currently are £4.30 a ticket, considering this is cheaper than the tube, but yet is such a niche operation, the fare has to be questionable immediately, and looks like every ticket sold is subsidised by £2 as it is without repair.



I doubt iOWSR could take it on, steam isn't cheaper than electric, and volunteers are getting harder to come by, especially trying to take on a public weekday service. This isn't a preserved railway.

Emotion vs reality, which one pays the bills ?





Ask Dr Beeching what he would say.

