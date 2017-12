rodders154 said: If ever there was a case for a road bridge I think it has just been made.

Lymington to the Island would not involve a long span. Click to expand...

I think building a fixed link to undercut the ferries would be a huge folly, as it would likely just encourage more people to bring their cars on day trips, while removing one of the main things people enjoy about coming here (once they've got over the prices..). Seeing as island roads cant handle the number of cars, lorries and coaches there are now, i think the only fixed link that could've worked is one of the solent tunnel schemes for railways, but i cant imagine that ever happening now..Chris