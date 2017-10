MHR website said:

From: Colin Chambers

Sent: 17 February 2009 17:02

Subject: Spring Steam Gala



Rumours of #41312's withdrawal have been grossly exaggerated



Seriously though, we have managed to obtain an extension on the Ivatt boiler ticket so that it can appear at our March Gala.



Final lineup (subject to availability) will be:-



Met 1

Beattie well tank

Ivatt #41312

Lord Nelson

Wadebridge

Std 5

Bittern



Colin Chambers

Managing Director

Mid Hants Railway Ltd 'Watercress Line'

Click to expand...