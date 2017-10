A family stranded in the Scottish Highlands have been rescued by the "Hogwarts Express" steam train

Jon and Helen Cluett and their four young children were staying at a remote bothy in the Highlands when their canoe was swept away by a swollen river.

Facing a long walk back to their car across boggy land, they phoned the police for advice.

To their delight, they arranged for the steam train used in the Harry Potter films to pick them up.

The train, called The Jacobite, is used for excursions on the West Highland Railway Line, crossing the iconic Glenfinnan viaduct that also features in the movies.

