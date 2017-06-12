If you register, you can do a lot more. And become an active part of our growing community. You'll have access to hidden forums, and enjoy the ability of replying and starting conversations.

[Jun 24, 2017] Castles at Tyseley: 24th & 25th June (Birmingham)

Discussion in 'Galas and events' started by Ben Vintage-Trains, Jun 12, 2017 at 12:30 PM.

Castles at Tyseley: 24th & 25th June
Start Date: Jun 24, 2017 10:00 AM
End Date: Jun 24, 2017 05:00 PM
Time Zone: Atlantic/Reykjavik +00:00 GMT

Location:
Tyseley Locomotive Works
670 Warwick Road, Tyseley,
Birmingham B11 2HL

Posted By: Ben Vintage-Trains

    Twice a year the normally 'out-of-reach' Tyseley Locomotive Works opens its gates to the world and welcomes in the public. The gates open at 10am on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th June.

    There will be many mainline locomotives on display and in steam, ranging from 1920’s ‘Rood Ashton Hall’ to 1950’s ‘Clun Castle’.

    After an absence of 15 years, No: 5080 ‘Defiant’ will be reunited with the two restored Tyseley Castles No: 5043 ‘Earl of Mount Edgcumbe’ and No: 7029 ‘Clun Castle’.

    There will be ample opportunity to visit the locomotive engineering shop and check on the progress of the overhauls of No: 71000 ‘Duke of Gloucester’, No: 5596 ‘Bahamas’, No: 4936 ‘Kinlet Hall’ and GWR Pannier No: 7760.

    Throughout the day, you will be able to ride behind various steam locomotives on our shuttle trains, including guest No: 46233 ‘Duchess of Sutherland’. Additionally, there will be turntable and shunting demonstrations, plus the thunderous locomotive cavalcade!

    Courtesy of the Welshpool & Llanfair Light Railway No. 14, ex Sierra Leone Railway No.85 will be on display throughout the weekend.

    In addition to the locomotives, there will be trade stands offering railwayana, locomotive societies and refreshments including the ‘All Day Breakfast’ served in our Pullman Dining Coaches.

    Parking at Tyseley Loco Works is very limited. Please visit our website for details on additional Chiltern Railways and London Midland train services stopping at Tyseley throughout the weekend.

    For additional details, please visit http://www.vintagetrains.co.uk/events/
     
    Ben Vintage-Trains, Jun 12, 2017 at 12:30 PM
