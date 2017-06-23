If you register, you can do a lot more. And become an active part of our growing community. You'll have access to hidden forums, and enjoy the ability of replying and starting conversations.

[Jun 26, 2017] Castles at Tyseley: 24th & 25th June (Birmingham)

Discussion in 'Galas and events' started by Ben Vintage-Trains, Jun 12, 2017.

    Twice a year the normally 'out-of-reach' Tyseley Locomotive Works opens its gates to the world and welcomes in the public. The gates open at 10am on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th June.

    There will be many mainline locomotives on display and in steam, ranging from 1920’s ‘Rood Ashton Hall’ to 1950’s ‘Clun Castle’.

    After an absence of 15 years, No: 5080 ‘Defiant’ will be reunited with the two restored Tyseley Castles No: 5043 ‘Earl of Mount Edgcumbe’ and No: 7029 ‘Clun Castle’.

    There will be ample opportunity to visit the locomotive engineering shop and check on the progress of the overhauls of No: 71000 ‘Duke of Gloucester’, No: 5596 ‘Bahamas’, No: 4936 ‘Kinlet Hall’ and GWR Pannier No: 7760.

    Throughout the day, you will be able to ride behind various steam locomotives on our shuttle trains, including guest No: 46233 ‘Duchess of Sutherland’. Additionally, there will be turntable and shunting demonstrations, plus the thunderous locomotive cavalcade!

    Courtesy of the Welshpool & Llanfair Light Railway No. 14, ex Sierra Leone Railway No.85 will be on display throughout the weekend.

    In addition to the locomotives, there will be trade stands offering railwayana, locomotive societies and refreshments including the ‘All Day Breakfast’ served in our Pullman Dining Coaches.

    Parking at Tyseley Loco Works is very limited. Please visit our website for details on additional Chiltern Railways and London Midland train services stopping at Tyseley throughout the weekend.

    For additional details, please visit http://www.vintagetrains.co.uk/events/
     
    Ben Vintage-Trains, Jun 12, 2017
    I thought 6880 betton Grange was also visiting this event?
     
    Gav106, Jun 13, 2017
    Please does anyone know how long Ex-GWR Castle Class 5080 'DEFIANT' is likely to stay at Tyseley Locomotive Works.
    As I am unable to attend this weekend I am hoping she will stay until the Works, hopefully, has another Open Weekend later in the year as I would love to see the locomotive.
    Thank you in advance to any replies to my question.
     
    SteamHawk216, Jun 23, 2017 at 8:22 AM
    5080 lives at Tyseley loco works normally having only recently returned from an extended loan elsewhere.
     
    1472, Jun 24, 2017 at 1:19 PM
    ^ I'm sure 5080 will be staying at Tyseley as the plan is to restore her, which I'm sure will begin once the funds and space in the workshop are available - maybe once 7029 is back in steam. Anyway, they looked great lined up together today.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    David likes trains, Jun 24, 2017 at 9:01 PM
    She certainly hasn't lived at Tyseley! She may be owned by them but it said the first time in 15 years has she been there.
     
    JBTEvans, Jun 25, 2017 at 12:54 PM
    Clive Hanley, Jun 25, 2017 at 10:55 PM
