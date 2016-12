I used to volunteer on the KESR - many years ago now - and one of my early memories of it is of the U class 1618 in steam in Tenterden yard, but knowing that it was 'too heavy' to go anywhere south of the level crossing. Ultimately, of course, it went to the Bluebell. (I also remember a fair bit of grumbling at the time that, being a former EKR engine, some felt that the Adams Radial should 'by rights' have been preserved at the KESR!)



Of course I'm aware of the Colonel Stephens empire and what 'light railways' meant in terms of ash embankments, cheap construction and so on. So I know why the U class was pretty much useless for the KESR.



However, I'm curious as to if there are any particular locations on the modern-day KESR where its 'light railway' status still prevents locos over a certain axle weight from going? What's the 'biggest' loco that could - at least theoretically - be used along the entire line in the present day?



For example, the 42xx seems a rather bigger loco than I would have expected at Rolvenden back in the early 1970s, although it does have ten axles...

Click to expand...