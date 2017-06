What they chucked out was the Furness Railway Trust, including FR20, their austerity and diesel shunter, and their collection of historic vehicles (varying from carriage bodies to operational stock) which could be best described as cheeky (and worst described as many things) since it was the Furness Railway Trust who were instrumental in preserving the branch. So the removal of the pile of vehicles that had been collected over many years was effectively the removal of the last vestiges of a volunteer railway that cared about its history.

