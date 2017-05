The website is great - but if you had a Paypal online donation button I'm sure you'd raise funds. Who nowadays is going to be bothered to find their cheque book (can't think the last time I needed to write a cheque), write it, find and write an envelope, hunt for stamps, and go to a post box...? One click of a button online, and the money is sent! Also, people overseas (like me) won't have UK cheques to send anyway.

