Firstly, the 8Fs were by no means the first belpaire boilered locos built by the LNER. Its constituents built many locomotives with belpaire boilers and its works at Gorton, Doncaster and Darlington all built belpaire boilers for different classes at different times.



Thompson was in fact very impressed by the O6s (LNER classification for the 8Fs). So much so that the front pony truck design off the Stanier loco was quietly applied to the L1, the K1/1 and the V2s almost verbatim. Thompson was very much an admirer of Stanier's work, in particular his Pacific designs.



What he disagreed with Stanier on was the use of the belpaire boiler, and insomuch that the LNER had very rarely used belpaires (and the most numerous were class O4, which would have round topped boilers fitted by Gresley and Thompson) he had a point about initial cost versus service life and maintenance. The round topped boilers the LNER favoured were easier to build, that much is certain, so on the whole were likely cheaper than an equivalent belpaire boiler.



The LNER had of course built many replacement belpaire boilers for the majority of the GCR classes it retained (mostly the 2-8-0s and 4-6-0s) and of course the GER classes it also inherited (most of James Holdens locos in original forms had belpaires - Stephen Holden's B12s were a mixture until the end of steam).



The Thompson B1 compared very favourably with the Hall and the Black Five during the exchange trials, but had a much lower overall build cost. You pays your money, you makes your choice - I'm biased, the B1 is one of my favourite locomotives - but it would make an interesting debate and comparison today.

