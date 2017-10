All this is fine if maximum steam production is the only criterion, but it isn't. Most locos, and certainly these very large ones, did not work continuously at or even near their maximum power outputs, and there would be penalties had they done so. The LNER found this out early in WWII and ceased loading their big engines to 28 and more coaches.



It is essential that the engine makes sufficient steam to do its work. It is desirable that it has a reserve above this to meet unexpected contingencies. It is far from necessary that they could produce far more than even these contingencies would require, but the Stanier pacifics could do that with the existing system. Further raising outputit would achieve nothing except increased and more difficult maintenance. Increasing the steam production would need to go hand in hand with a means of using the excess; without that it becomes a wasted exercise.

