The same could be said for the Mersey Railway 0-6-4T "Cecil Raikes", which is in a warehouse on Merseyside, although I am pleased it is in safe storage rather than exposed to the salty sea air at Pier Head.

I always thought this would have been a lovely candidate for restoration especially as it is a very powerfull locomotive.



To be fair to the Liverpool Museum they did allow another of their hidden treasures, the Liverpool Tramways "Baby Grand" tramcar #245 to be moved to the Pacific Road collection at Birkenhead.

