With regard drawings, I know the Bluebell had a deal with the NRM whereby they were given free copies of any drawings needed for the Atlantic in exchange for providing the manpower and expertise to catalogue the NRM's southern drawings. So possibly it is already known which drawings exist, or at least a start has been made.



That said, despite being the largest of the constituents of the SR, the LSWR seems to be the poor relation as far as preservation goes. An Adams Jubilee or a T1 would really need LSWR coaches (neither ran in BR days, at least not extensively) but to my knowledge, only the Bluebell even has a plan to restore a set of LSWR coaches, and given the understandable focus on things LBSCR and SECR on that railway, the LSWR set will be decades away, if it even happens at all. Neither the Swanage nor the MHR seem very interested in anything except representing the BR(S) era - fair play to them, that's their prerogative - but it's hard to imagine either of those lines being too interested in a new build of a relatively small Victorian loco. So as a fan of the LSWR, I'd love to see it happen, but my perception is that there just isn't the motivation in the preservation movement as a whole for anything to happen with that boiler. Would love to be proved wrong, of course!



Tom

