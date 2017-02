I thought it might be fun during the summer months to reflect on past and current mainline steam legends of the footplate. Some will have passed away to the railways of the sky, others retired but many are currently driving our trains around the UK week in and week out. Without them, we have no mainline steam movement and but for them (along with those stalwarts who have rebuilt rusty hulks in places like Barry) we would not be able to enjoy racing through the UK countryside at speeds simply not possible on much praised, and rightly so, preserved railways.



So let me kick off with a true legend of the mainline. Bryan Dudley Ward. Criticised by some for driving his engines too hard, he nevertheless produced wonderful performances week after week. Always happy for a chat he would often reflect about his early days as fireman and how he loved his steam work which he thought had gone forever.



Unofficial yes, but having arrived at Guildford in Surrey late on a freezing night he brought 73096 in on a Cathedrals Express. The locomotive had to run around its train for a tender first run to Alton. Just so happens that I was allowed to pop on to the footplate for a few minutes and Bryan's mate shouted out "we've got the road". Bryan opened the regulator and realised I was still on the footplate. He said, "don't worry, just keep out of sight as we run byack through Guildford station". I was happy to oblige and the thrill of being allowed to stay on, even if only a light engine move, will never leave me.



Weeks before Brian passed away, I said my final farewell to him at Kensington Olympia on a mainline tour just before Xmas. The news of his passing shocked me an many others who appreciated his fine engine man skills.



I attended the memorial service in Bristol and will never forget the Standard 5 climbing Upper Scuadamore bank on its return from Bristol with the locomotive giving a restrained long, haunting blast of its whistle while his ashes were thrown into the firebox by his wife and son. You could hear a pin drop in the train as passengers paid their last respects to this wonderful steam driver and many shed a tear, me included.



He will never be forgotten.



Nick

