[May 11, 2017] Isle of wight steam railway May gala (Ryde Isle of Wight)

The gala timetable will be on the Isle of wight steam railway web site on the 8th May. The reason for the late publication is two fold. The last 4 wheel brake coach is nearly done but there is a bit of a hold up with the braking system and the 02 Calbourne has a regulator fault . This was discovered in February and required some new castings being cast. The castings are in the workshop now being machined. Calbourne is also having the motion examined,white metaled and adjusted. Just in case the work on both vehicles is not completed the timetable is being held back. The Ivatt tank and both terriers are ready to go. I can say the first rain from Smallbrook Junction will be 10:05 I do not think that will change ,but check before travelling please.

