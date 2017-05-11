If you register, you can do a lot more. And become an active part of our growing community. You'll have access to hidden forums, and enjoy the ability of replying and starting conversations.

[May 19, 2017] Isle of wight steam railway May gala (Ryde Isle of Wight)

Discussion in 'Galas and events' started by Newington, Apr 1, 2017.

Isle of wight steam railway May gala
Start Date: May 19, 2017 01:00 AM
End Date: May 19, 2017 07:00 AM
Time Zone: Europe/London +01:00 BST

Location:
Isle of wight steam railway
Havenstreet station
Ryde Isle of Wight

Posted By: Newington

  Newington

    Newington New Member

    The Isle of Wight steam railway gala this year will be 27th to 29th May. We are hoping for 4 locomotives in steam 3 Island pedigrees and Ivatt 41928. 02 No 24 will alternate with 41298 on our classic bogie coach set and terrier No 8 Freshwater will work the 4 wheel vintage train set. Terrier No 11 Newport will be operating a shuttle service in the sidings. London Brighton & south coast railway 4 wheel brake coach No 4115 is nearing completion and it is very much hoped it will enter service at this event.
    If 4115 is completed in time then the shuttle service will utilise the Push/pull set. This will be a replication of the train service that ran from Merstone To Ventnor west (dates)using the same locomotive and stock. The highlight of the event however will be in the afternoon when the push/pull set will be hauled on the running for one return trip, whilst the remainder of the 4 wheel coaches works the other service train. We believe that this will be the first time two four wheel trains passenger trains have run together since the 1930s space will be limited on the push/pull set .
    The two 4 wheel trains will then combine and be hauled by the double headed terriers. All this is subject to 4115 being ready, we have a plan B . Please see our website for up to date details along with the timetable for the day. Timetables have been extended so come early and stay late! No rover tickets, ride all day!
     
    Newington, Apr 1, 2017
  Reading General

    Reading General Part of the furniture

    I'd love to come but I checked the ferry prices and they are so expensive for a camper....as much as the ferry all the way from Ireland.
     
    Reading General, Apr 2, 2017
  Islander

    Islander Member

    The Gala page of the IWSR web site has also confirmed that there will be a Real Ale Bar at Havenstreet, serving a variety of Isle of Wight brewed ales. An additional attraction is
    an exhibition of paintings featuring the Age of Steam on the Isle of Wight by celebrated Island Artist Ivan Berryman.
     
    Islander, Apr 2, 2017
  A1X

    A1X Active Member

    For anyone coming by train, worth noting no trains all weekend Fareham / Havant to Portsmouth Harbour
     
    A1X, Apr 3, 2017
  AnthonyTrains2017

    AnthonyTrains2017 Active Member

    Looking forward to late September diesel gala, any news on visitor or too early?
     
    AnthonyTrains2017, Apr 3, 2017
  Newington

    Newington New Member

    The lack of mainland trains is a real blow and I hope it does not deter to many people from coming. On the diesel gala front things are moving on the hire front still a few details to tidy up. I know it is important to get the information out there and I am trying but no info is better than wrong info I think .The museums and archive people have during the winter discovered a large quantity of photographs of the island diesels in BR service . It is hoped that they will mount a display for the event. This Sunday according to the railway Mag the newly restored open wagons are having a trip out. I knew the good train was running but did not know that set was having an outing!
     
    Newington, Apr 6, 2017
  Newington

    Newington New Member

    The gala timetable will be on the Isle of wight steam railway web site on the 8th May. The reason for the late publication is two fold. The last 4 wheel brake coach is nearly done but there is a bit of a hold up with the braking system and the 02 Calbourne has a regulator fault . This was discovered in February and required some new castings being cast. The castings are in the workshop now being machined. Calbourne is also having the motion examined,white metaled and adjusted. Just in case the work on both vehicles is not completed the timetable is being held back. The Ivatt tank and both terriers are ready to go. I can say the first rain from Smallbrook Junction will be 10:05 I do not think that will change ,but check before travelling please.
     
    Newington, May 2, 2017
  gricerdon

    gricerdon Active Member

    We hope to attend but in addition to no trains to Pompey the NR website shows only a minimal Island line service to Smallbook with the first arrival at 1058 and the last departure at 1633
     
    gricerdon, May 2, 2017
  JS Rail Videos

    JS Rail Videos New Member

    At past Galas, Island Line trains have made additional stops at Smallbrook, running hourly in each direction if I recall correctly.
     
    JS Rail Videos, May 3, 2017
  45076

    45076 Member

    Also there is a good bus service from Ryde to right outside Wootton station.
     
    45076, May 3, 2017
  BR 73082

    BR 73082 Active Member

    From a friend's experience it seems to be a local arrangement with the island line to stop trains at Smallbrook Junction earlier when there is a gala on, but not necessarily advertised on journey planner.
     
    BR 73082, May 4, 2017
  Newington

    Newington New Member

    The 4 wheel brake coach 4115 is not going to be ready in time. It looks as though terrier 11 will be on brake van shuttles in the morning and double heading with terrier 8 in the late afternoon. Terrier 8 will be on the 4 wheel set in the morning. Ivatt 41928 will be on the bogie set. The railway blog will be updated to reflect the changes and the timetable published as soon as the alterations have been done.
    Island line have been asked to stop at smallbrook Junction to allow a connection with the 10.05 steam departure and in the evening the last train from havenstreet connects with the 17:53 to Ryde and 17:58 to Sandown . That was the request.
     
    Newington, May 9, 2017
  45076

    45076 Member

    Had an e-mail from IOWSR this afternoon. First train from Havenstreet 0930, last from Havenstreet to Smallbrook Jn 1736. Although these could change as the timetable still has yet to be finalised.
     
    45076, May 11, 2017 at 5:24 PM
  Newington

    Newington New Member

    Bad news ! the repair to Calbourne is more extensive than first thought so it will not be ready for the gala event. It will be on display on the wheel drop pit which is where it is now. This has caused the timetable to be altered a bit and we did not finalise it until yesterday morning. The service starts with 41298 on the 0930 ex Havenstreet and 10.05 from Smallbrook Jct there will be an Island connection both ways. 41298 stays on the bogie set all day until arrival 1735 at Havenstreet.
    The 4 wheel set will be worked by terriers 8 & 11 the locos swapping at Havenstreet in the up direction. This happens until the 14:53 departure. For that train No 11 will haul the push/pull set for one round trip to try and recreate the Ventnor west service. Upon arrival at Havenstreet the set will be rejoined by the remaining 4 wheel coaches and terrier W8 for a double headed round trip. This is the last train to Smallbrook Jct departing Havenstreet 17:36 again Island will provide a connection to Ryde and Shanklin.
    By kind agreement of Stewart Robinson the owner we have use of 03 197 on the brakevan shuttles in the sidings this is scheduled to take place between 10:15 and 15:15 with a short break around 12:30. It is hoped to put some of the stock not normally on show to the public in road 3 of the train story building for closer inspection. There will be a real ale bar, an exhibition of transport related paintings,workshop tours and display from the museum and archives about the Ventnor west push/pull service operation. I hope this brief outline assists with your planning and may even entice a few more over. fingers crossed that nothing else goes wrong and the sun shine for us.
     
    Newington, May 15, 2017 at 11:01 AM
  gricerdon

    gricerdon Active Member

    Is the timetable now finalised and if so is it on the website? If there are Island train connections then we can get there by using the Pompey P&R plus the fast cat. Thanks

    Don
     
    gricerdon, May 15, 2017 at 11:17 AM
  Newington

    Newington New Member

    Don,
    The times of first and last trains will not change. The timetable is being tided up to make sure there is no mistakes left after all the revisions. Then it will go on the website. I hope giving the times of the first and last trains will at least allow visitors to plan their day in advance. Never thought of the Portsmouth park and ride what a good idea! Might try and get that into next years brochure. The loss of Calbourne will also mean the two terriers will be running 6,7,8,11,12 and 30th June and we may lose the goods train on the 12th.
     
    Newington, May 15, 2017 at 11:29 AM
  Journalist

    Journalist New Member

    I can't make the gala (GWR gala, World Rallycross and Manor + Cl.14 at the KESR are too tempting for that bank holiday weekend) but Newington's note about the days in June that'll be an all-Terrier service have basically decided what I'll be doing with my day off that week in June, so thanks for alerting me to that.
     
    Journalist, May 17, 2017 at 11:45 AM
  Newington

    Newington New Member

    My pleasure,Maybe we can entice you across with the diesel gala in Sept/Oct !
     
    Newington, May 17, 2017 at 12:39 PM
