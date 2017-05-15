[May 23, 2017] Isle of wight steam railway May gala (Ryde Isle of Wight)

Bad news ! the repair to Calbourne is more extensive than first thought so it will not be ready for the gala event. It will be on display on the wheel drop pit which is where it is now. This has caused the timetable to be altered a bit and we did not finalise it until yesterday morning. The service starts with 41298 on the 0930 ex Havenstreet and 10.05 from Smallbrook Jct there will be an Island connection both ways. 41298 stays on the bogie set all day until arrival 1735 at Havenstreet.

The 4 wheel set will be worked by terriers 8 & 11 the locos swapping at Havenstreet in the up direction. This happens until the 14:53 departure. For that train No 11 will haul the push/pull set for one round trip to try and recreate the Ventnor west service. Upon arrival at Havenstreet the set will be rejoined by the remaining 4 wheel coaches and terrier W8 for a double headed round trip. This is the last train to Smallbrook Jct departing Havenstreet 17:36 again Island will provide a connection to Ryde and Shanklin.

By kind agreement of Stewart Robinson the owner we have use of 03 197 on the brakevan shuttles in the sidings this is scheduled to take place between 10:15 and 15:15 with a short break around 12:30. It is hoped to put some of the stock not normally on show to the public in road 3 of the train story building for closer inspection. There will be a real ale bar, an exhibition of transport related paintings,workshop tours and display from the museum and archives about the Ventnor west push/pull service operation. I hope this brief outline assists with your planning and may even entice a few more over. fingers crossed that nothing else goes wrong and the sun shine for us.

