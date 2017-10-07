If you register, you can do a lot more. And become an active part of our growing community. You'll have access to hidden forums, and enjoy the ability of replying and starting conversations.

[May 26, 2018] Ivatt Trust steam Gala (Isle of Wight Hampshire)

Discussion in 'Galas and events' started by Newington, Oct 7, 2017 at 11:27 AM.

Ivatt Trust steam Gala
Start Date: May 26, 2018 09:00 AM
End Date: May 29, 2018 09:00 AM
Time Zone: Europe/London +01:00 BST

Location:
Isle of Wight Steam Railway
Havenstreet Railway station Isle of Wight
Isle of Wight Hampshire PO33 4DS

Posted By: Newington

Confirmed Attendees: 0
   
    The Isle of Wight Steam Railway will be holding a steam gala on May 26,27 and 28 2018. We are celebrating the return to steam of all 3 Ivatt steam locomotives that were gifted to us by the Ivatt trust. The event details are being worked up at the moment but I urge you to keep at least one day free!
     
    Newington, Oct 7, 2017 at 11:27 AM
    #1

