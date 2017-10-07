If you register, you can do a lot more. And become an active part of our growing community. You'll have access to hidden forums, and enjoy the ability of replying and starting conversations.
[May 26, 2018] Ivatt Trust steam Gala (Isle of Wight Hampshire)
Discussion in 'Galas and events' started by Newington, Oct 7, 2017 at 11:27 AM.
Ivatt Trust steam Gala
Start Date: May 26, 2018 09:00 AM
End Date: May 29, 2018 09:00 AM
Time Zone: Europe/London +01:00 BST
Location:
Isle of Wight Steam Railway
Havenstreet Railway station Isle of Wight
Isle of Wight Hampshire PO33 4DS
Posted By: Newington
Confirmed Attendees: 0
