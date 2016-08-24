If you register, you can do a lot more. And become an active part of our growing community. You'll have access to hidden forums, and enjoy the ability of replying and starting conversations.

[May 27, 2017] Isle of wight railway steam gala (Ryde)

Discussion in 'Galas and events' started by Newington, Aug 24, 2016.

Isle of wight railway steam gala
Start Date: May 27, 2017 09:00 AM
End Date: May 30, 2017 09:00 AM
Time Zone: Europe/London +01:00 BST

Location:
Havenstreet railway station,
Havenstreet railway station near ryde Isle of Wight
Ryde Po33 4DS

Posted By: Newington

    Isle of Wight Steam Railway “Shunter Shuffle”
    Diesel Gala Friday 30 September, Saturday 1 October, Sunday 2 October

    The Isle of Wight Steam Railway will marking the 50th anniversary of the arrival of diesel traction on the island with a diesel gala. That first diesel 05 D2554 arrived in June 1966 will be giving brake van rides, its first public duty since an extensive engine overhaul, body repair and repaint.
    The three day event runs from 30 September to 2 October and will see 1945 built Barclay locomotive No235 working a short freight train within the station area. This locomotive has also been subject to a complete repaint in its Army livery. The service trains will be worked by resident Class 03 D2059 and a still to be confirmed guest locomotive. This will be the first time a guest diesel locomotive has been imported to the Island. When the transport and hire have been confirmed the details will be available on the railway website www.iwsteamrailway.co.uk .
    The sourcing of a hire locomotive is hampered by the need for full air braking, the restricted Isle of Wight loading gauge and to be light enough to cross the Solent under the present (temporary) weight restrictions. A suitable locomotive has been identified and negotiations are ongoing.
    The Train Story Discovery Centre will be open as will the catering and shop outlets.
    A real ale bar will serve a range of Island beers. The timetable will be available on the website as soon as the details have been confirmed.
     
    Would one of the re engined 73's fit the loading gauge ? failing that, is the former island NSE 03 that was at hornsea in working order ?
     
    It might fit the loading gauge but would it fit in the headshunt at Wootton? and you need to bear in mind the weight restriction on the ferry that is mentioned in the above post.
     
    Martin1656
    The 03 at Hornsey is a sore subject. I had been in negotiation for it, obtained agreement for it to be released to the isle of wight, but another part of govia thameslink had already disposed of it. Thats life ! It was not a runner due to transmission damage. The class 73 option is interesting but would be to heavy the limit is 65 tons and that includes the transport.
    We may be able to try for a heavier loco next year as wightlink are working to strengthen the linkspan. For this year it looks like another 03 will be joining us for the gala. I see that the diesel gala has upset a few purists,it is only one weekend in the year and I think the anniversary is important.
     
    Can't please all the people all the time but as other railways have shown it does the coffers no harm!
    Best of luck, l will try to get there myself.

    Chris
     
    Even buying the 05 in the first place ruffled a few feathers. Having done the negotiating at the time I'm very pleased to see that it has been restored to full health.

    I hope all goes well at the gala, any publishable news on the visiting loco yet?
     
    Negotiations are still ongoing regarding the hire loco. The timetable is quite extensive starting at 09:30 from Havenstreet and 10:05 from Smallbrook Jct. Because of the intensive timetable the freight train has been removed,however Army 235 will be used some where around the site.The gala is from Friday 30th Sept - October 2nd.
     
    It's certainly an event different to the norm, and I'll be making the trek across on the Friday. I presume with the intensive timetable that Island Line trains will make additional stops at Smallbrook?
     
    A request has been submitted to Island line for earlier trains to stop. This should allow a longer day for any one coming from the mainland. On the Friday and Saturday it will be possible to get from London for the first trained from smallbrook. On Sunday I think there is a bus replacement service for some of the journey.
     
    It has been confirmed this morning that the visiting locomotive will be be 03 197 from Mangapps Farm ralways centre .we are grateful to the owner and mangappsee farm for the loan of 03 197. The locomotive has a southerne bacckground being based at Bournemouth and Eastleigh in the 1960s
     
    Visiting line on Sunday, but unsure how to get there. Do all trains stop at small brook junction from shanklin.
     
    Not all trains stop at smallbrook jct. Best policy just to ask the guard at Shanklin before you get on. Island line is the only way to get tout smallbrook junction, no matter what sat navigation tells yous.
     
    Could some one please advise where the Morris minors will be 2moro and do u need to pay to get on station
     
    The cars are on the show field behind the statin and yes there is an entrance charge
     
    Its a pity the line missed out on 03 179 ( i hope thats the right number) as it was the only air braked island 03 , 03079 was i believe vacuum braked and engineers use only, what is the likily fate of 179? when newington says its been desposed of dispite there being ongoing talks to secure it for IOWSR, if its been sold for scrap, can you purchase it off the scrap man, or will the price have now moved into the unaffordable vone.
     
    With luck this link will work https://www.facebook.com/groups/1746967732227696/

    It is at Rushden and apparently in good health.
     
    Haverstreet? Is entry to Morris rally free with train ticket. I'm getting £16 ticket for unlimited steam train and island line travel. Hoping to be able to get in to see Morris minors with that ticket
     
    Forgot memory card, I'm hoping to find one to buy 2moro.
     
    When I saId disposed of I meant to another railway. I could not recall the line when writing. We knew there was a transmission issue but felt that was fixable. We were disappointed not get it off course as it was an Island locomotive. Maybe the new owners may lend it to us for a gala at some point in the future.
     
    Yes, if you have a train ticket entry is free.
     
