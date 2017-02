[May 27, 2017] Isle of wight railway steam gala (Ryde)

Isle of Wight Steam Railway “Shunter Shuffle”Diesel Gala Friday 30 September, Saturday 1 October, Sunday 2 OctoberThe Isle of Wight Steam Railway will marking the 50th anniversary of the arrival of diesel traction on the island with a diesel gala. That first diesel 05 D2554 arrived in June 1966 will be giving brake van rides, its first public duty since an extensive engine overhaul, body repair and repaint.The three day event runs from 30 September to 2 October and will see 1945 built Barclay locomotive No235 working a short freight train within the station area. This locomotive has also been subject to a complete repaint in its Army livery. The service trains will be worked by resident Class 03 D2059 and a still to be confirmed guest locomotive. This will be the first time a guest diesel locomotive has been imported to the Island. When the transport and hire have been confirmed the details will be available on the railway website www.iwsteamrailway.co.uk The sourcing of a hire locomotive is hampered by the need for full air braking, the restricted Isle of Wight loading gauge and to be light enough to cross the Solent under the present (temporary) weight restrictions. A suitable locomotive has been identified and negotiations are ongoing.The Train Story Discovery Centre will be open as will the catering and shop outlets.A real ale bar will serve a range of Island beers. The timetable will be available on the website as soon as the details have been confirmed.