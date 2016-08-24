[May 27, 2017] Isle of wight railway steam gala (Ryde)

Martin1656

The 03 at Hornsey is a sore subject. I had been in negotiation for it, obtained agreement for it to be released to the isle of wight, but another part of govia thameslink had already disposed of it. Thats life ! It was not a runner due to transmission damage. The class 73 option is interesting but would be to heavy the limit is 65 tons and that includes the transport.

We may be able to try for a heavier loco next year as wightlink are working to strengthen the linkspan. For this year it looks like another 03 will be joining us for the gala. I see that the diesel gala has upset a few purists,it is only one weekend in the year and I think the anniversary is important.

