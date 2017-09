Walking around the country lanes yesterday (Saturday) between Doddington and Bredgar with my dogs I came across a narrow gauge railway complete with engine shed and platforms the disappeared into woodland which is obviously private property so I never ventured any further, the rails looked like there was activity recently, when I got home I looked up Google maps and it does show the line, looking like it goes through the woods and into a loop. The line is in Coal Pit Lane, its proberly only about a quarter of a mile the way the crow flys from the Bredgar & Wormshill narrow gauge line which I have visited a number of times. But does anyone have any info on the line in Coal pit lane please.

